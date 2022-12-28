An amended solid waste ordinance was passed by the Pine County Board of Commissioners at the Oct. 18 meeting after a lengthy process. The ordinance was amended previously in 2015 to provide for a solid waste management fee. That fee has been used to fund the county’s household hazardous waste program and staffed recycling centers.
In October of 2021, the process to update the county’s solid waste ordinance for 2022-’23 began. A committee was formed to help identify the goals and areas to focus on by taking the state solid waste ordinance model and adjusting where needed to bring to meet the needs of Pine County. A solid waste ordinance was presented to Pine County officials providing feedback. The final model was brought to the Pine County Board of Commissioners and a public hearing was recently held on Oct. 18.
Elk rancher uses antler velvet for pet supplements
Just outside of Sturgeon Lake, sits a 220 acre ranch where the Wylie family raise elk. They currently have about 150 in the herd, but are working their way back up to 300 head. The ranch is currently run by Klint with his wife and daughters.
Craig Wylie, a service-disabled Vietnam veteran, began Wolf Creek Elk Ranch in 2000 when he moved to the Sturgeon Lake area. Shortly after, he founded Wapiti Labs; wapiti being another name for elk.
Better broadband program kicks off in Pine County
Sixteen years ago, on June 1, 2006, Amy Greenly took over as owner of a well known, small town cafe in Sandstone. Amy’s Country Cafe has been a staple in the town, and the community has grown with Amy at their sides.
Greenly stated that she started working for the original owner, Maggie, as her first job. The customers began to joke with Greenly, saying that she should buy it. It was out of the scope for her as she had just bought a house. With the help of Maggie’s daughter, Pam, the joke turned into a serious venture as financing was figured out. A few months later, and Amy was holding the keys to her own cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.