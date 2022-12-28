Jan Chaffee, widow of former Pine County Commissioner, Steve Chaffee, cuts the ribbon to dedicate the conference room on the main floor of the Pine County Courthouse, while daughter, Brooke, and son, Blake, look on.
New class offered at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
This year, Hinckley-Finlayson High School is rolling out a new and exciting physical education class; fishing. Yes, that’s right, fishing. Students in grades 11 and 12 will have the opportunity to take this new, semester-long fishing class.
HFHS phy-ed/health/drivers ed teacher and boys basketball coach, Dan Kreft, is adding one more thing to his repertoire. He, along with fellow phy-ed teacher Sam Favour, will be heading up this new and exciting addition to the HFHS curriculum.
Options to save ‘The Rock’ are dwindling
The old Sandstone High School, better known to locals as The Rock, was built in 1901 and then struck by lightning in 1909 which destroyed the interior of the building leaving only the Sandstone shell. By 1910 the building was rebuilt, doubling in size. The auditorium was added in the 1930s. The two-story brick addition on the north side and two one-story additions (elementary school) were added in the 1960s.
From 1910 to the early 2000s hundreds of Sandstone students walked the hallways of the old school. The school was closed down in the early 2000s when the current K-12 East Central School was built near Banning State Park. The school sold the property to an interested developer; however, nothing materialized and the property went tax-forfeit in 2009.
‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ book stirs controversy
Several Pine County residents expressed frustration during the public forum at the Sept. 6 county board meeting regarding a book in the East Central Regional Library (ECRL) system.
The book titled “It’s Perfectly Normal” has been written for children but contains what many consider questionable childrens’ content in the way of images and text on issues such as sexuality, masturbation, use of condoms, gay and straight intercourse, and written descriptions of oral sex. “It’s Perfectly Normal” has been one of the most banned books of the past two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.