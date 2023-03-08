Editor’s Note: The North Pine Chronicles are stories of the history of our North Pine County area. The history shared in these articles is not something you want to miss. Watch for author bios in a upcoming edition of the North Pine County News.
YEEOOWWW! Not the sound you want to hear when you are 13 years old, making firewood on the family farm near Cloverdale, Minn. The next sound in the snowy north was nearly as loud, “Dad, I cut my foot off with the ax.” That was exaggerated but it felt and looked like it.
Firewood gathering ceased immediately as dad and brother Ed rushed to my aid. While attempting to slice off a particularly large limb from a birch tree I just felled, the ax glanced off the tree and embedded itself in my leather boot. Dad proclaimed, “Not as bad as it looks Al, you better get home and have Mom take a look at it.” So off I go, blood squishing in my boot and staining the snow on my half mile trek home at ten below zero.
Iodine, gauze and adhesive tape were the remedy on the farm in the early 50’s and certainly not worth the eight mile trip to see a doctor or what might warrant a 911 call or Lifeflight in today’s world.
Putting up next year’s wood was a job every winter, always triggered by help from the two eldest boys, Al and brother Ed, home from school for two weeks Christmas vacation. Back then, everyone heated and cooked with wood. I still remember rising from a coma like slumber by the thunderous voice of my father saying, “Get up we’re going to cut wood today.” Ha-me? After near freezing in an unheated upstairs bedroom, nothing was more pleasant than detouring for another 40 winks behind the heating stove until dad’s next exhortation, “You look like fattening hogs, get to the barn and get your morning chores done.”
After milking 15 Brown Swiss cows and other morning chores, a hearty breakfast was wolfed down. Pancakes and eggs fueled us for a hard day’s work ahead. Cutting firewood in the frigid temps was not something kids envisioned as fun especially wearing our primitive winter clothing. We layered up with what we had, dad would harness Kit and May to the bobsled, and off we went to the farm woodlot. Morning cartoons were not available then but for kids always on the lookout for something to make a job more enjoyable, we succeeded here as well. Roped behind the sleigh were two young boys, one on his sled, the other on skis as dad would urge the horses into a trot and that was our morning entertainment. After all, it was Christmas break.
Dad firmly believed in making wood on the coldest days. His claim was that it made the job easier because the wood chipped better. Everything was done with an ax. That frozen wood story was a hard sell to my brother and me, but we had to go along with it because that’s what farm boys did.
By noon, we had a full load of mostly paper birch but some maple and oak. We’d head home (sledding and skiing), unload, have a quick lunch and then back for the afternoon haul.
Even though highly labor-intensive, by the end of Christmas vacation we had a respectable heap of wood piled by the woodshed. Not done yet by a long shot. Many Saturdays thereafter came the whine of a buzz saw as each tree was cut into firewood lengths to fit the firebox of the kitchen and heating stoves.
Fun’s not quite over. Why? Because the woodshed sits 100 feet from the house and the wood is not going to get there on its own. It must be split and sized before hauling arm or sled loads to the house. I don’t remember volunteering for that job but I must have because many a night after school I’d be out there with the light from a kerosene lantern splitting wood for evening.
Still more fun! In the late 40s then into the 50s, charred stumps from the Hinckley fire were still scattered around the woods. Dad discovered that the pitch-soaked shell of those stumps made a napalm-like kindling so he enlisted Ed and I in that chore as well. (Wondering now if this woody upbringing had a connection to my career in forestry?!)
Whether yesterday or today, making firewood is obviously not worth the savings if a serious injury results. Some claim, and I am one of them, that the chainsaw is the most dangerous tool a person will ever hold. I’ve seen some nasty wounds and heard of worse. I can still remember the trepidation when allowing my 16 year old son to use my chainsaw the first few times. Can’t remember my words to him but no doubt some words of wisdom like, “Be careful or it will kill you!”
Tragically, I never met my maternal grandfather, Edwin Rodeen, who was killed in 1934 while gathering firewood with team and sleigh on his farm north of Cloverdale. Something caused his team to spook, making Grandpa stumble and fall on one of the sled stakes. The impact broke two ribs and drove them into his lungs. Grandpa was able to get home where Grandma Hanna summoned Dr. Stephan. Without penicillin, two weeks later he was dead from blood poisoning. I was born two years later.
Despite the dangers, firewood gathering is a popular activity yet today. Is it any safer? Probably not, and it may be even more dangerous as more people get involved who don’t have the innate safety sense of working in dangerous conditions like back in the old days on the farm.
If any good news could come out of my accident, I did gain a valuable learning experience and when the next milk check arrived, I got a new pair of boots!
