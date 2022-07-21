Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.