Alvin Kruse

Al passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn. on April 27, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1939 at home in Pine City to Carl and Augusta (Zaudtke) Kruse. In 1962, he married Patricia Workman, in Hinckley. They had two children, son Michael and daughter Kelly. They spent most of their married life in Ham Lake.
Al worked in the auto body repair business for over 40 years for various repair shops where he met lifelong friends. After retirement, Al worked as a manager of a campground until he was 81.
Al was an avid outdoorsman, and loved going to the cabin, snowmobiling, and deer hunting and shared this with his family and many friends. He particularly enjoyed being a part of the Hinckley Pine City Flames Snowmobile Club, of which he was a member for approximately 30 years. He could fix just about anything and loved to share his knowledge with others.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, son Michael (Martha) Kruse of Harris, daughter Kelly (Chris) Mingo of Ham Lake, grandchildren Elena and Harrison of Ham Lake, sister Shirley (Harold) Blake of Fargo, N.D., and many more family members and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ronald and Marlin.
Arrangements made by the Cremation Society of Minnesota by Al’s choice.
A remembrance celebration will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hinckley Pine City Flames Snowmobile Club 24820 Main St, Pine City. Private burial to be at a later date.
All who knew Al are welcome to come and enjoy lunch and stories.
