Amy Lynn Proffit of Minneapolis died on Nov. 13, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Amy was born Dec. 4, 1952, to Betty and Alfred Proffit, baptized at Cloverton Union Presbyterian Church and attended school in Cloverton and Sandstone. She received a BS in Biology from the University of Minnesota and spent her career working as a Vet Tech at Animal Medical Hospital in Minneapolis. She enjoyed her work and continued working into her sixties while coping with MS.
Amy married the love of her life, Ed Jacobs, on Dec. 4, 1982. The couple shared a passion for nature and were avid birders. They came within one specimen of completing the Minnesota Ornithologists Union’s bird list and counted over a thousand species of birds throughout the Americas.
Amy advocated for equality and was full of love and acceptance. She radiated warmth and caring, and those lucky enough to know Amy will forever remember her unconditional love. She extended this love to animals, rescuing and adopting many over the years. 12 pets, including eight parrots, survived her.
Her parents, her brothers-in-law Kenneth Moore and Mike Nelson, preceded her in death. Surviving her are her husband Ed, siblings Edward (Janet) of Sandstone, Aletha (Robert) Quam of Faribault, Laurie (Ken) Baalson of Emily, and Milt (Cheryl) of Fergus Falls, sister and brother-in-laws Cindy Nelson, Jean (Vern) Bengston of Roseville, Bill of Quartzite, Ariz., Carrie Stamp Neillsville, Wis. and Steve of Glenwood City, Wis., adored nieces and nephews Lisa, Lamont, Melinda, Marcia, Darren, Kerstin, Teresa, and Curtis. And several great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
No funeral was held. Amy’s ashes will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park in St. Anthony.
