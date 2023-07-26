Anna Noordhoek

September 1930 - July 19, 2023
Anna Katherine (Bolhuis) Noordhoek of Sandstone, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Essentia Health-Sandstone Campus. She was 92 years young.
Anna was born on Sept. 23, 1930, a crisp fall day in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Laurence and Minnie (Kuiper) Bolhuis.
When she was very young, Anna and her family moved to Hollandale, Minn. The family made their home in Hollandale and Anna worked on the family farm. On Nov. 16, 1948, Anna married her husband William Noordhoek in her hometown.
William and Anna decided to head out and settled in Sandstone, Minn. Anna wasn’t one to sit still, she started working at the Sandstone Nursing Home as a cook and then took a job as the cook at the boys camp out in Duxbury, Minn. A few years later Anna took the cooking job at the new Department of Corrections base in Willow River, Minn. where she worked for 22 ½ years. When Anna wasn’t busy at work, she was keeping busy on the farm and raising her three children. Anna always had a positive outlook on life and a kind word for anyone she met.
If you were lucky enough you would see Anna at her favorite place to hang out, Amy’s Café and get a few minutes to visit with her. She loved her garden and tending her favorite flowers, gladiolas. If Anna wasn’t in her garden with her flowers, you could find her on the shore of her favorite lake or in a boat fishing to her hearts content. There were two things that made Anna’s smile brighter and her eyes fill with joy and that was when she was spending time with her family and friends, especially her great and great-great grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her sons, Richard (Susan) Noordhoek, Don Noordhoek and good friend Jackie Franko; daughter, Carol Beck; grandchildren, Thomas (Sarah) Noordhoek and their children (great grandchildren), Jaxon and Karson Noordhoek, grandchildren, Lisa (Darren) Karppinen and their children (great grandchildren), Carter and Cayden Karppinen, grandchild, Julie Noordhoek, grandchildren, Larry (Nicole McKoy) Noordhoek and their child (great grandchild), Knox Noordhoek; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill) Fisher, their children (great grandchildren), Austin (Courtney) Fisher, Jacob Fisher, Chelsey (Colton) Smith and their children (great great grandchildren), Jasper, Paisley, and Baby Smith, grandchildren, Tina McAbee and Luke Modeen, their children (great grandchildren), Katelynn (Noah) Bryan, grandchildren, Duane Noordhoek, Taylor Noordhoek, Tanner Noordhoek; grandchildren, Brenda (Brad) Brown, great grandchildren, Megan (Aymeane) Hajji, Ashley (Charles) Goss, their child (great great grandchild) Charles Goss; grandchildren, Sandra (Jason) Carpenter, their children (great grandchildren) Matthew, Daminen, Tyler, Malachi; grandchild, Alan Beck; grandchild, Brian Beck and his children (great grandchildren), Tyler and Jenna.
Anna is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, William “Bill”, her parents Laurence and Minnie; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Gloria Bolhuis; sister and brother-in-law, Lou-Trena and Marvin Espe; brother, Henry Bolhuis; daughter in law, Janelle Noordhoek; and son in law, Gary.
A funeral service was held for Anna on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Methven Funeral Home chapel in Sandstone, Minn. A private burial was held after the service at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
