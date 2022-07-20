Astrid Serfin

Astrid M. Serfin
January 19, 1927 - July 9, 2022
Astrid Marion Ahlbom Serfin, age 95, of West St. Paul, Minn. passed away July 9, 2022. She was born January 19, 1927 to John and Anny (Zetterberg) Ahlbom, who emigrated from Grycsbo, Dalarna, Sweden to America in 1914. Astrid was their fourth child. They homestead on 80 acres of land in Bremen Township, Pine County, Minnesota in 1921. Astrid was born in a teacher’s room, in the house her parents built which became known as the “Swedish Kingdom in the Woods.” Astrid attended school at the one-room schoolhouse near her home, District 50, finished eight grades there, and then went on to four years of high school at Willow River. Astrid was fortunate, since she was able to be instructed by one of her favorite teachers, Kitty Walker, in piano, voice lessons and tap dance at home. Kitty stayed in one of the teacher’s rooms in the house. Along with her studies, she was involved in music – playing piano and singing, as well as, playing the clarinet in the high school band. After high school, she worked in St. Paul, took voice lessons and sang for weddings, funerals, in church and the community choirs.
Astrid married Basil Serfin December 6, 1947, at the Newport Methodist Church, Newport, Minnesota. Astrid continued to be active in music. She went on to sing with the St. Paul Civic Opera Company, in the chorus production of “Babes in Toyland”, February 1948. From this performance, her talent was recognized and was then asked to join the Metropolitan Civic Opera, in Chicago, Illinois, but declined since she was expecting the birth of their first child, Linda Ann, born in September 1948. They went onto having three more children, Ronna Lee, John “Jack”, and Mary Jo. The family built a house in Newport Minnesota and lived there until 1960 when they moved to a larger home in St. Paul Park, Minnesota. As the family grew, Astrid continued to encourage their children to participate in music through band, singing, plays, and other school, community and church productions. The family has fond memories in their upbringing, of their mom playing the piano and singing, nearly daily. During the holidays, you would find the family gathering together with their extended family up north at the Swedish Kingdom in the Woods. The day(s) would be filled with music including piano, guitar, violin, accordion, and song.
Astrid was known not only for her musical abilities but also her keen sense of organizational skills, typing (100 words a minute on a manual typewriter), and proof reading. She took work as church secretary at the Newport Methodist Church for 26 years, as well as, a typesetter with The Bulletin, a local newspaper.
After taking an early retirement in 1983, Astrid and Basil moved up to the family home in Finlayson, Minnesota and resided their together until Basil’s passing in June 2014. They were married for 65+ years. Astrid continued her music becoming the Finlayson United Methodist Church organist in 1983, until her second retirement in 2013. She stayed in the family home until 2017 when she moved closer to family in the cities.
Her greatest love was her family, the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and her many dear friends she was in contact with throughout her life. Much of her time was spent quilting, music, writing and self-publishing (three books), cooking, dinner parties, baking Scottish short bread, to name a few. She loved her nieces, nephews and all the grands and great-grands. As noted at her retirement gathering from the Finlayson United Methodist Church:
One of Astrid’s traits was her humility. The words of Johan Sebastian Bach were reflected in Astrid, “I play the notes, but it is God who makes the music.”
They say “the music of a true artist resides in the Heart of the musician, resounding through life.” Truly, Astrid resonated the Heart of the musician as she walked her earth’s journey.
Astrid Marion Serfin is survived by her brother, John “Johnny” Ahlbom; daughters, Linda White (Clyde), Ronna Stone, Mary Jo Serfin; son John Serfin; grandchildren Shannon Haberer (Hermann), Brian McCormick, Florence Harris (Damonte), Aimee Stone (Pete Marschinke), Chanda Stone (Jeff Meredith), Jason Serfin, Bob Cummings, Andres Serfin, Christine Serfin, Lukas Latudff (Denise), Matthew Latuff (Carla); great grandchildren Bryanna Haberer, Alia Haberer, LaVarus Shively, Da’Various Harris, Da’Varionna Harris, Da’Nayla Harris, Zac Stone-Marschinke, Alic Marschinke, Bayley Marschinke, Alexis Garay, Jeremiah Garay, D’Andre Reynolds, Avion Reynolds, Armani Vargas-Serfin, Mariah Larkey, Alex Diaz-Serfin, Dominic Plant, Travis Plant, Whitney Jo (Latuff) Leppanan (Nathan), Wyatt Latuff, Jadyne Latuff, Jayce Latuff, Axel Latuff, Zander Latuff; and great-great grandchildren Adalaya Yang, Shannon Yang and Maci Larkey.
Astrid is preceded in death by husband, Basil Serfin; father, John Albin Ahlbom; mother, Anny Kristina (Zetterberg) Ahlbom; brothers Claude Ahlbom and Roy Ahlbom and sister Alice Florence Ahlbom Mahle.
A memorial service will be held for Astrid at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Finlayson United Methodist Church in Finlayson, Minn., with Lay Pastor Sharon Bismark officiating. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. Lunch will be served following the service. Honorary urn bearers Lukas Latuff, Matthew Latuff, Brian McCormick, Jason Serfin, Bob Cummings, Mike Ahlf, Darrell Neumann, Randy Romanowski, Ronnie Romanowski.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Service of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
