Bruce Muehlhauser

November 14, 1933 - March 18, 2023
Bruce Joseph Muehlhauser, age 89, formerly from Cushing, Wisc., passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2023, in Isanti, Minn., with loved ones by his side.
Bruce was born on Nov. 14, 1933, at home near Frederic, Wisc., to Lester and Verona Muehlhauser. He was one of nine children. Bruce graduated from Grantsburg High School. He served in the Army from 1954-1956.
He married the love of his life, Ione Christenson, on Jan. 19, 1957, at Laketown Lutheran Church, in Cushing, Wis., and they raised their four sons together.
Bruce had a broad range of skills. He worked in logging, product manufacturing, building houses, and cabinetry. He owned a bar and a cabinet shop, taught carpentry at a vocational school, worked in corrections, and oversaw district school maintenance. He and Ione spent much of their lives on a hobby farm. They raised their sons with farming responsibilities, allowing them to share in the profits of the farm.
Bruce enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in the woods with his sons. He was very well read and devoured books of all sorts. His faith was private, yet we observed him walking it out in his daily life. His church rarely included a pew, but rather a setting outdoors in God’s creation.
Bruce was a committed husband who taught his sons how to love and honor their wives by his example with Ione. In her last few years, he displayed this in his selfless caring for her until she finally left us to be with our Savior. Bruce was a man of integrity, a man of his word, a hard worker and a good neighbor. This was both taught and demonstrated in his life.
Anyone who has spent any time with Bruce has either enjoyed or fallen victim to his witty sense of humor and occasional lighthearted pranks.
Bruce had a big heart for youth. He encouraged and challenged them, helped in providing them opportunities for work and new directions in life. He frequently reached out to a neighbor or stranger in need.
He deeply loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed sharing his passions with them and teaching them hunting, fishing, riding horseback, carpentry, cutting firewood and farm engineering. The death of his precious granddaughter Salina exposed a man with a powerful gift of words. Bruce authored two wonderful books of poetry that spoke of deep sorrow, pain, healing, joy, hope and faith.
Bruce will be deeply missed. His legacy lives on through his family and all those he impacted throughout the years.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ione; his parents, Lester and Verona; his granddaughter, Salina Muehlhauser; his siblings, Gayle Rosensteel, Kay Kallman, Jan “Hank” Muehlhauser, Jill DeSpain and Daunne Murphy .
He is survived by his children, Ryan (Martha), Brett (Sara), Todd (Diane), and Dana (Heather); 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and siblings, Zoe Dittman, Lynn (Bill) Higley, and Sue (Herb) Warford.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.) at Faith Lutheran Church in Grantsburg, Wisc.
Cards may be sent to the family at: Dana Muehlhauser, 31780 Rendova St. NE, Cambridge, Minn. 55008.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Grantsburg, Wis. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.