Carla Zeller

Carla Lynn Zeller, age 59, of Minneapolis Minn., passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2022, after a yearlong courageous battle with lymphoma cancer. She was proceeded in death by parents, Jon and Joan Zeller, and brother Brian Zeller. Carla is survived by husband Mark Currie, daughter Miranda Peterson (Zach), sons Mason Currie, Chad Currie (Autumn), Michael Currie (Nancy), five grandchildren and baby Peterson due in January. She is also survived by her siblings, Craig Zeller (Marty), Terry Zeller (Mindy), Shelly Hasser (Tim), Mary Cincotta, Erin Zeller, Amy Zeller, Mark Armstead, Randy Klavu (Kathy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carla was a dedicated Cub Foods employee for many years. Even thought she was ill for over a year, she was determined to continue working as much as she was able. When not working, Carla was busy bowling, skiing, biking, traveling, and collecting sports memorabilia. She was an avid sports fan, following the Broncos, Colts, Vikings, Wild and especially the Twins.
Carla touched so many people in all aspects of her life--her family, friends, and co-workers. She was a passionate person who lived her life to the fullest and she will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation to be held at Cloverdale Lutheran Church, 38523 MN-48, Hinckley, Minn. 55037, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Carla’s life at 10:30 a.m.
