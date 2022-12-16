Charles (Chuck) A. Bloomquist (81), former pastor of Clover Community Church, passed away in the Yellow Knife, NWT Hospital in Canada on Oct. 22, 2022 after sustaining injuries from a fall. He was born on July 5, 1941 to Helge and Elsie V. Johnson-Bloomquist. Chuck attended school in Duluth, Minn. graduating in 1959. He graduated from Bethel Seminary in 1971. After pastoring a year in Hinckley, Minn. he joined NCEM (Northern Canada Evangelical Mission) and finished his missionary development training in 1972. He immediately moved 100 miles north of the arctic circle where, for five months, he held down the station in Fort McPherson while the missionaries were on furlough.
In October 1973, he came to Fort Franklin (now named De’line) NWT on Great Bear Lake. While there, he learned the Great Bear dialect of the Slavi language. He completed a noun dictionary in that language. Chuck worked in the local school and conducted bible studies. For 50 years, he lived among and worked with the local people of De’line traveling with them on their trapping, hunting, fishing and wood gathering expeditions.
Chuck had his own cabin and did his own cooking and homemaking chores. It was there he would play his guitar and spend time with his visitors. His life’s goal was to be like Christ and to share the good news of salvation. That he did. He was a personable and friendly person who was well known and well loved.
Chuck’s body was returned to his beloved village of De’line for burial. His grave is on a hillside overlooking the Great Bear Lake which is near his home. His funeral was conducted Oct. 29, 2022 in De’line by fellow believers and friends.
One of the songs Chuck loved was, “I Want to Be Like Jesus.”
“I have one deep, supreme desire, that i may be like Jesus.
To this, I fervently aspire, that I may be like Jesus.
I want my heart His throne to be, so that a watching world may see.
His likeness shining forth in me. I want to be like Jesus.”
(David Livingston Ives and Thomas O. Chisholm)
John 14:1- Christ said, “I go to prepare a place for you. And If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am there ye may be also...I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father but by me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.