Passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023 at the age of 96 at New Perspective Senior Living in Highland Park. Clarice was born on Sept. 12, 1926 and raised in Willow River, Minn. with her only sister, Florence. She married Louie Jacobovitz on Sept. 18, 1944 and enjoyed married life in St. Paul and Roseville, Minn. They were married for 63 years. She worked as a cashier for National Food Stores for 19 years and for Union offices’ until 1977. She was a volunteer for political candidates in the 70’s and helped with the Highland Park Corn Feed during those years. She enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife at her Roseville home as well as sewing, baking and doing many crafts.
She will be remembered fondly as a loving and caring woman with a great sense of humor.
Preceeded in death by parents Edward and Stacy (Trnka), sister Florence Studnek, husband Louie Jacobovitz, nieces Roberta Lovegren and Lorrie Smullen, and nephew Leonard Studnek. Survived by nephews Richard, Jerry (Jane) and Jeff (Mary) Studnek; nieces Ellen Anderson (Keith) and Janet Studnek and all of their families.
Funeral 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. with visitation one hour prior. Clarice will join her husband Louis at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Thursday, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.