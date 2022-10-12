Constance Jean Kelly (70) of Pine City passed away peacefully Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, in her home surrounded by family. A woman who always put others before herself, she was a devout Catholic, loving wife, and caring mother. She was born and raised in Janesville, Wisconsin, and attended Craig High School. She worked at K-Mart and then the Plaza Pharmacy, where she perfected her skill of always picking out the most personal greeting cards to remember family and friends for special occasions. She met her husband, Ken, at age sixteen and they shared many adventures together including flying in Ken’s Cessna plane and traveling to Alaska, Montana, and Seattle. They had a fourteen-year courtship before marrying and having two children, Kyler, and Molly. Connie was known for hosting wonderful holiday celebrations, family gatherings and making everyone feel special. She loved to shop and find unique gifts. She adored animals especially cats and Labradors, but loved every creature, even having pet raccoons and a pet pig. Connie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Janesville. Most recently, she resided in Minnesota with her family, enjoying scenic drives, especially in the fall; and was always in search of the best pizza restaurants. Connie will be best remembered for her kindness, humor, friendly smile, and ability to make friends and have conversations with everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Helen and sister Janice. She is survived by her husband Ken, children Kyler (Amanda) and Molly, sister Shirley (Butch), brother Harlan (Jan), and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Saturday Nov. 5 O’Riley and Conway’s Irish Pub in Janesville from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers or to share a memory, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/constance-willing/
