Curtis Martin

Curtis Lee Martin passed away at the age of 62 on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth surrounded by his family.
Curtis was born on Jan. 5, 1960 at home in Rush City to Lucille Martin and Ralph Pewaush.
He attended school in Pine City and Askov.
Curtis worked a variety of jobs, mostly construction from working maintenance on the railroad to planting trees in the southern states, Rite Way Waterproofing, and project manager at Mille Lacs Corporate.
He enjoyed fishing, visiting friends near and far. He went on constant adventures, and he enjoyed life with a unique sense of humor.
He is survived by his sons Terence Martin of Askov, Curtis LaFave of Hinckley, Tyler Martin of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and Rubin Benjamin of Hinckley. Grandchildren; Makenah Martin, Austin Martin, Damion Martin, Cameron Martin, Harlyn Martin. Brothers; Loren and Toney Pewaush of Wisconsin, Robin Jorgensen of Sandstone, and Brad Shermer of Pine City. Sisters; Sara Warner of St. Paul, and Loretta Shermer of Pine City, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Curtis was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Martin, his father Ralph Pewaush, son Travis Martin, sister Ramona Martin, niece Lisa Martin, and nephew Brian Martin.
Funeral was 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Aazhoomog Community Center, Ogema Township, with wake starting at 7 p.m. Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. Burial was at Stevens Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN.
