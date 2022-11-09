Darlene Peterson

Dalene Peterson entered eternal life on Nov. 1, 2022 at Welia Hospital in Mora after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 85.
Darlene Delores Peterson was born April 10, 1937 to Leonard and Annie (Stransky) Peterson in Brook Park. She grew up and went to school in Kroschel and later settled in Blaine to raise her son. Darlene worked many years at Quality Park and took an early retirement and moved to Hinckley. Because of Alzheimer’s she needed to move to Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City and then to St. Clare’s in Mora for care.
In her younger years, Darlene enjoyed going dances, traveling, camping; these were just a few of her favorite things. Many times, you would find her perusing and noting in cookbooks; cooking and baking up a “storm” or sifting through catalogs and ordering things she may or may not have needed. She loved watching her stories (soaps), and reminiscing about the good old days with loved ones and wondering how Hayden got “so tall.”
Darlene is survived by her son, Troy (Tonette) Peterson; grandson Hayden Peterson, all of Hinckley; sisters Josephine Hamersma of Roseville, Elizabeth (Gene) Gimpl of Pine City, Sharon (Dennis) Fisher of North Branch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Annie Peterson; sisters Leona Schultz, Helen Carlson; brothers Kleo, Bernard, Leonard, Larry Peterson; Goddaughter Delores Giese.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Welia Clinic and Hospital, St Clare Living Community of Mora and Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City for the wonderful care provided to Darlene over the years.
Pastor John Stiles officiated funeral services for Darlene Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation for friends and family was held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment took place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements for Dalene Peterson were entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
