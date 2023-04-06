Darrell Gervais passed away at his home on Feb. 2, 2023. He will be missed and remembered by family and friends.
Darrell was born on April 14, 1931 to Alfonse and Mary (Christiman) Gervais in Sandstone, Minn. He attended grade school at the Friesland school and graduated from Superior East High School in Superior, Wis. He joined the Superior National Guard at the age of 17, serving two years. He was then drafted into the Marine Corp in February of 1952. Darrell was honorably discharged in February of 1954.
On Jan. 5, 1952 he was united in marriage to Florence J. Hamm in Keewaten, Minn. Together they had five children: four daughters and one son. He worked for NSP/Xcel Energy from 1954 until his retirement in 1988. He was a lifetime member of American Legion.
Darrell enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. He played Santa Claus off and on for 40 years in many different towns and for the American Legion in Tombstone, Ariz.
Darrell is survived by his children: Karen Benson of Cottage Grove, Minn., Michele Fink of Askov, Minn., Douglas (Mary) Gervais of Bloomer, Wis. and Patricia Gervais of Farmington, Minn. as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence, daughter, Barbara, his parents, Alfonse and Mary, son in law, James Benson and all his siblings.
A memorial service will be held for Darrell at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Methven Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kate Mensing officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place immediately after the service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Friesland. Lunch will be served at the Askov Community Center following the burial.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.