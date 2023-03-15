Dave Marudas

Dave Mathew Marudas, 64, of Longmont, Colo. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 3, 2023.
He was born on July 15, 1958 in Minnesota to Nick and Barb Marudas. In 1987, he married the love of his life, Dixie Bowersox, in Ashton, Idaho. They had two children, Ashley and Ryan.
Dave worked for a Construction Engineering Company for over 40 years on different jobs in Idaho, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.
Dave was passionate about his family and was always involved in coaching his kids’ sports. He was a very good handyman. He could fix anything and spent lots of time tinkering in his garage. He loved golfing and outdoor activities like ice fishing and hunting. He was meticulous with his yard and kept it in top shape. He was a generous, sarcastic, social guy and enjoyed visiting with people when out on his neighborhood walks. He was an animal lover and had many pets throughout his life.
Preceded in death by his parents, Dave is survived by his wife, Dixie, children, Ashley and Ryan, brother, Dennis Marudas, sister Deb Sikkink, and cat Myla.
A celebration of life will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel on Monday, March 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Dave will be laid to rest with his parents in Hinckley, Minn., this summer.
