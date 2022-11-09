David “Hooker” Balut, 70, Willow River, died peacefully with his wife and sons by his side on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester. He was born on Feb. 6, 1952 in Moose Lake to Joseph and Irene (Gresczyk) Balut. He grew up on the family farm west of Willow River and attended Willow River High School graduating in 1970. David worked as a heavy equipment operator through the years starting with Danelski Construction and later worked as a Local 49’er for Rueben Johnson and Blattner Construction Companies retiring in 2001. He liked gardening, canning, fishing, hunting, trapping, taxidermy, butchering, sausage making, smoking meats, collecting gnomes, watching Gunsmoke/westerns and socializing in his garage with friends and family. He was super proud of the ribbons he won from the produce he grew in his gardens. David played softball as #34 for Annie’s Bankers in his younger years. One of his greatest loves, were his grandchildren. He loved watching them play sports, teaching them his favorite hobbies, and having them alongside him during his daily activities. He also loved fishing with his two buddies, Alex and Adam.
David is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Irene Balut and two brothers: Eugene Balut, Sr. and Dean Balut.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kristy; two sons: Lance (Jeana) Balut and DJ (Aris) Balut; three grandkids: Hannah, Grace, and Bruin (Bub) and a very soon to be expected grandchild; his siblings: Elaine Pulk; Janell Ketchmark, Dick (Cindy) Balut, Bernard Balut, Bernadette (Nels Jessen) Balut, and Joe (Becky) Balut II; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Willow River. A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at St. Mary’s Center. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Willow River, MN.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
