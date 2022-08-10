David Rushmeyer

December 18, 1957 - August 3, 2022
David Lee Rushmeyer passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Sandstone with his wife, daughter and niece, Wendy, by his side at the age of 64.
He was born Dec. 18, 1957 to Henry and Margie (Hippler) Rushmeyer in Two Harbors. Dave grew up in Beaver Bay where his parents ran a junk yard. When David was 12 years old, his father died so he started working to help support the family. Throughout the years he taught himself to be a car mechanic, carpenter, plumber and electrician.
In 1978, he met Cindy at the White Bear Lake Country Kitchen where she was a waitress. In August of 1979 their son Tony was born and on May 3, 1980 they were united in marriage. During this time, David worked as a cook at both the Country Kitchen and Perkins restaurants. In April 1982, their daughter Katrena was born.
The family lived in Oakdale moving to Little Canada when David was employed with Honeywell making circuit boards. In 1995, they moved to Hinckley and David made the long, daily commute to Honeywell. In 2000 the couple began construction of their home on their property.
They became grandparents in 2004, 2005 and 2006 welcoming three grandsons; Katrena’s sons Levin and Brody, Tony’s son Leo. In 2009, Katrena married Don Christensen, granddaughter Emma was born in 2010 and Kyren was born in 2011. Tony added granddaughter, Melony in 2015. In 2019, Tony met Jen Vigliaturo, adding two bonus grandchildren Gabriel and Gianna to the family.
In 2019, David and Cindy moved to Sandstone and worked as apartment maintenance man for the next several years until his cancer diagnoses in 2022.
David was always a “jack of all trades, master of none”. When he wasn’t busy working, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting deer and small game. He loved going to the family hunting shack up north in Two Harbors with his son, brothers, nephews and friends. He also loved camping with his family, playing card games and spending time with his grandchildren. He never hesitated to help anyone in need and he would literally give a person the shirt off his back. His absence is already felt very deeply by his family and the community, he will be greatly missed.
David is survived by wife Cindy Rushmeyer of Sandstone; children: Anthony (Jen) Rushmeyer of Hinckley, Katrena (Don) Christensen of Laramore, North Dakota; grandchildren: Levin, Brody, Leo, Gabe, Emma, Kyren, Melony, Gianna; mother-in-law, Mary Loesch of Moundsview; siblings, Linda Walters of Woodbury, Ron (Michele) Rushmeyer of Champlin, Gary (Darla) Rushmeyer of Marine on the St. Croix, Jay Rushmeyer of Pine City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Margie Rushmeyer; siblings, Roger Danielson, Margie Kasal, Dennis Rushmeyer, Janice Rushmeyer; father-in-law, Melvin Loesch and niece Tina Rushmeyer.
Funeral services for David were held Monday, August 8th at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City, with a time of visitation for friends and family held one hour prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.