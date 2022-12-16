David Wieczorek

January 30, 1959 - December 4, 2022
David L. Wieczorek of Hinckley, Minn went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 4, 2022. David was born on Jan. 30, 1959, to Donald and Marlene (Leischner) Wieczorek in Parkston, S.D. He was the second of five children; he kept his parents on their toes. His dad was a farmer with his dad and then working on a farm in Springfield and Mom was a teacher. They decided to move to Minnesota in 1964 and lived on a farm outside of Grasston, Minn. when Dave was five years old. When they moved into Grasston, he used to go with mom and dad when they tested dairy cows for Pine County DHIA.
When he was 13 years old, in the summer he would bike to a few farms to help them bale hay.
He enjoyed playing football, wrestling and track in high school. For a couple of years, he also played summer baseball and rode his bike to Braham for games and practice.
Dave joined the boy scouts in the summer of seventh grade and then took up canoe racing and he would travel around the area to race. His partner was Wade Sward and they won many trophies in those memorable years.
In 1975 school started and needless to say he thinned out and put on some muscle on his arms and legs canoeing and biking for football that fall. The coach saw him and said,” Whoa man, what happened to you?” He became the starting center for the Braham football team.
Dave graduated from Braham in 1977 and then started at Pine Vocational Tech for auto mechanics. His first job was working for Braham Oil and then at Fingerhut Mfg in Mora and continued there for 25 years until they closed in 2002.
While at Fingerhut is met his life partner, Susan Christiansen, and they were married on a warm day (actually on of the coldest days of the winter) on Jan. 26, 1980. They were blessed with three children Sarah, Steven, and Scott. While at Fingerhut he also met Susan’s mother of whom he had great respect and would do anything she asked as it was always a learning experience.
After the closure of Fingerhut he went to work for C-Aire in Wyoming, Minn., assembling and designing special breathing tubes for fire prevention air compressors. Dave made many great lifetime friends at both Fingerhut and C-Aire.
As Susan grew up on a farm, Dave milked cows one time and went from small town boy to farmer, teacher, mentor babysitter, baker, cook and chief bottle washer. Teaching our children everything he could to succeed in life.
Dave found a great hobby in reloading shells for hunting and snowmobiling with friends, and fixing vehicles. He took everything he learned and passed it on those that needed help or ideas.
Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all.
Dave is preceded in death by his father Donald, mother Marlene (Leischner), in-laws Lee and Leona (Doenz) Christiansen, grandparents Harold and Martha (Gall) Wieczorek, Edwin and Delphine (Hasz) Leischner, brother-in-law Kurt Nelson, grandchildren Noah and Lilly Wieczorek (Scott and Tina’s) and nephew Johnny Lee Christiansen.
He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Sarah (Scott) Mitchell, sons Steven (Jennifer) and Scott (Tina), grandchildren Brice, Donovan and Tucker Mitchell, Abby and Brandon Wieczorek, Gracie Lee, Johannah and Jessiah Wieczorek. Brothers Tom (Lynn) and Terry (Mary) and sisters Darcy (Rick) Balvin and Tammy Nelson as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A funeral service was held for David on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale, Minn.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, Minn.
