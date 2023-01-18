Donald Lee Reed, 88, of Charleston, S.C., husband of Judy Reed, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel at 11 a.m.
Don was born Jan. 15, 1934 in Grantsburg, Wis., son of the late Lee Reed and Mary Zimbrick. He was a Physician Assistant and attended PA school at the University of North Dakota. He joined the army in 1950 and retired in 1994 as a CW4. Prior to joining the military, he was a Pharmaceutical Rep. In 1972, he moved to Windom, Minn. where he was the first Medex and became known as “Medex Reed.” In later years, he moved to Los Angeles, Calif. where he worked at the VA Hospital as well as Des Moines, Iowa, where he taught the PA Program at the University of Osteopathic Medicine Health Science and was a family practice Physician Assistant. In 1988, Donald and his wife moved to Charleston, S.C. While in Charleston, he worked at Emergicare, interviewed PA students at MUSC, worked in several family practice clinics, and volunteered in the pharmacy on Joint Base Charleston. After retirement, Donald traveled to various parts of South Carolina to perform Sea School physicals.
Don was an avid Minnesota Viking fan and loved watching football. He enjoyed his cars, earning him the nickname “Hot Rod.” He also enjoyed bird watching, hunting, fishing, reading, and loved spending time with family and friends. He touched many with his kind heart and infectious smile, heaven gained a special angel.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his daughters, Amy Brabham (Mark), Wendy Gravley, Theresa, and Amber; sons, Jason Reed and Marshall Reed; sister, Joan Kimball; sisters in law, Julie Reed and Linda Reed; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Byerly; brothers, Bob Reed and Al Reed; and a sister, Molly Reed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Don’s memory to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the American Heart Association.
