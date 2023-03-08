Dylan Workman

Dylan Duane Workman passed away on Saturday Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan was born on Oct. 24, 1999 in Mora, Minn. to Julie Chaffee and John Workman.
He lived most of his life in the Hinckley area, and attended the Hinckley schools.
He loved helping his grandma Gloria with her yard. He spent a lot of time helping her mow the lawn as she got older and couldn’t do it all anymore. He loved working on her mower when it needed repairs.
He greatly enjoyed spending his time in the woods. He loved cutting firewood and selling it to locals. He was passionate about hunting, especially loved waterfowl, turkey and duck.
His all time favorite topic of conversation was always Ford trucks. He wondered why anyone would want to drive anything other than a Ford. He knew his truck inside and out and could fix almost anything on it himself.
Dylan loved listening to music. Anything country and was even better if the song mentioned a Ford truck. He loved to sit around a campfire in the evening just listening to music any chance he got.
Dylan is survived by parents John Workman of Wyoming, Julie Chaffee of Minnesota, sisters Jennifer Mead of Arizona, Ashley Chaffee of Minnesota, Mirandy (Barrett) Lewis of Nevada, nephews Jacob of Minnesota, Jamen, Bryson, Robert and Bradley of Nevada, niece Sophie of Nevada, and many other family and friends.
A memorial service for Dylan will be held this summer.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel,
