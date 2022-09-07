Edward Olson

November 18, 1970 - August 21, 2022
Edward Dean Olson of Duluth, passed peacefully in his sleep, into what comes next, on Sunday Aug. 21st, 2022.
Ed was born Nov. 18th, 1970 in Sandstone to Dean Olson and Linda (Irons) Olson. He grew up with two younger sisters on the family’s hobby farm in Hinckley. Summers were often spent with his cousins, creating grand adventures that took place in the woods between his parents’ house and Grandpa and Grandma Irons’ house. Ed was involved in 4-H and showed sheep at the Pine County and Minnesota State Fair. He played baritone and tuba in the high school bands, sang in choir, acted in plays and musicals, was a lifeguard, and managed many sports teams. Ed graduated from Hinckley-Finlayson High school in 1989.
In 1990, Ed moved to Duluth to attend The College of Saint Scholastica where he participated in Theatre and Mod Minstrels. It was here, on the shores of Lake Superior, that he met the friends that would become his chosen family for more than 30 years. He always said he was a collector of interesting people.
Known for his good humor, kindness, and generous spirit, Ed befriended and was loved by everyone he ever met. Even chance encounters in taco shops led to years-long connections. It was impossible to go to the mall, a coffee shop anywhere, a yarn store, or a berry farm without running into fellow members of the “Friends of Big Ed Club.”
Ed was devoted to his families—both birth and chosen. He loved his nephews and nieces fiercely. If there was a need to be filled, a meal to be prepared, an errand to run, Ed was right there. He gave of himself and his heart and was a joy to be around.
Among the things he loved were crochet, gardening, baking and cooking, and playing games of all sorts. He was an avid Dungeons and Dragons player and was renowned for his dinner parties and spontaneous adventures. His laughter was infectious. His joy in even small ordinary things was contagious. His ability to make everyone around him feel included, seen, and loved was limitless.
Ed was preceded into the light by his parents, Dean and Linda Olson, close friends Sam and Alison Keaupuni, and his beautiful Great Pyrenees, Tallie.
Surviving and deeply missing him are his two sisters; Sarah (Jermaine) Ward and Amanda (Jeff) Olson, nephews and nieces Kyle, Gabriella, Jonathan, Andrew, and Hazel; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
An interment service will be held at Clover Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Cloverdale Senior Citizen Center 38736 Cloverdale Rd, Hinckley, MN 55037.
