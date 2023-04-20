Eileen Mans

February 25, 1936 - April 5, 2023
Eileen Ann Mans, 87, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home in Cloverdale with her family by her side. Eileen was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Cloverton, Minn. to Archie and Eleanora Moody.
The family moved to Hebron, Neb. for a short period of time but then returned home to Friesland where Eileen grew up with her siblings. Eileen attended Friesland country school up until eighth grade and then went to Sandstone high school where she graduated in 1954. During high school Eileen worked at the Beanery restaurant as a waitress and this is where she met Arthur Mans.
After high school, Eileen began working at the Bell Telephone Company in Sandstone from 1954-1957. Eileen married Arthur Mans April 7, 1956. They raised their six children: Tim, Tom, Jim, John, Sue, and Dan on the farm in Hinckley. Eileen never shied away from hard work. She was always there at the front lines, milking cows, throwing hay bales, butchering chickens and feeding calves. They later bought a farm in Cloverdale. You could always find Eileen in her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. The flowers she planted were exquisite in every way.
Eileen enjoyed reading books, fishing, knitting, watching the birds, playing 500, and listening to the Minnesota Twins on the radio. It was said that Eileen would stand next to the wood stove as a child and read her favorite books for hours. If you came on the right day, you may have enjoyed some of her fresh baked cookies or homemade apple pie. Eileen and Art enjoyed going to Midwest Country to listen to music on Sunday afternoons. She enjoyed taking trips with her sister and friends through the Heritage Club hosted by the Kanabec State Bank.
Eileen is survived by her sisters, Audrey Ziegler and Mary Svoboda; children: Jim Mans, John Mans and Dan (Heidi) Mans, and a special friend to the family; John (Eileen) Fink; her grandchildren: Sara (Glen) Gobel, Savannah (Pat) Mans-Vail, Tommy (Jenna) Mans, Tyler Mans, Teddy Mans, Ashley Wiedeman, Nic (Kacey) Hinze; great grandchildren: Wyatt, Connor, Logan, Easton, Teagen, Brendalyn, Amelia, Wheeler, Walker, Wren, Quinn, Lennox, and another great grandchild expected soon.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Arthur Mans, her two sons; Tom Mans and Tim Mans, and her daughter Sue Mans and brother Leo (Alta) Moody.
Eileen will be remembered for her kind words, huge heart, and fiery spirit, and her ability to never say a bad word about anyone, unless she called you a “potlicker” then you knew she was mad at you. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Eileen Mans on April 22, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cloverdale Community Center 38736 Cloverdale Road (County Road 21), Hinckley Minn. 55037 Honorary Casket Bearers; Gary and Ann Klein, Richard and Phylliss Erickson, Brad and Princesa Hansen, and Greg and Kathy Dupre.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
