Elaine Miller

Elaine Ann Miller (Johnson) of Hinckley, died on Monday Jan. 2, 2023. She was 85 years old.
Elaine was born on Nov. 27, 1937, at her family’s farm in Kroschel to Irma (Rabe) and Reiel (Roy) Johnson. She graduated from Hinckley, Minn in 1955. On June 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” D. Miller at St John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel. Elaine worked at Cassidy’s Restaurant, Nick’s Red Owl and Grand Casino in Hinckley.
Elaine enjoyed, puzzles, bird watching (her favorite bird was the cardinal) playing cards, hunting, fishing and spending time with Bill, her four boys, grandchildren and greatgrandchild.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers, four sisters and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Miller. She is survived by sons, Steven (Tammy) Miller of Cohasset, Minn. Scott (Debra) Miller of Sun City, Ariz. Dennis (Cheryl) Miller of Canon City, Colo. Douglas Miller of Shoreview, Minn. 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, sisters Darlene (Mark) Wicklund, Shirley (Rich) Klepsa, Marvel Seedorff.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at St John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel with Rev. Tim Schiller officiating. Visitation will be from 11-12:30 at the church. Casket bearers are Brandon Miller, Chris Miller, Jonathan Miller, Ryan Miller, Jessica Monroe and Sheena Tharp. Honorary Casket bearers are Molly Miller, Lynsey Miller, Drew Miller, Lily Miller, Jena El Mahdi, Morgan Miller and Brooke Mastro. Burial will be at St John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kroschel.
