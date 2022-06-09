Ethelyn Kaeder
Ethelyn Kaeder passed away peacefully on February 5, 2022, at the age of 99. Ethelyn served as secretary with the Inver Grove Heights (Minn.) Fire Department under three different fire chiefs: Jerry Miller, Neil Johnson and Scott McLean. She very much enjoyed the years working with the guys which she did until her and her husband retired in 1981 when they returned to their childhood home in Finlayson, Minn.
Ethelyn is preceded in death by her husband Frank, son Larry and daughter Patsy. She is survived by her remaining children, Barb Heinzer, Alan and Keith, and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Ethelyn had a charm and genuine interest in people that allowed her to start a conversation with anyone and quickly make friends. She was funny, energetic, and loved to travel. All her family loved to travel with her because there was never a dull moment when you were with grandma! Much appreciation to her granddaughters Cindy, Debbie, and April for the wonderful care they provided her over the last couple of years.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 19 at the Sportsman’s Club, 70172 Norway Spruce, Finlayson, MN from noon to 4 p.m.
