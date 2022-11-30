Eugene Wickham

Eugene “Gene” Wickham passed on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home in Markville, Minn. with loved ones at his side. He was 83 years old.
Gene was born May 9, 1939, the son of Orland and Catherine Wickham. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Larson on April 23, 1966. He was an auto mechanic for most of his working years, working most recently at Edina Tire and Auto from 1990 to 2007. For most of his time at Edina Tire and Auto he worked with his son Don. Gene was known as an excellent mechanic and had many loyal customers. Gene loved spending time at his cabin in Markville until he retired when he purchased a home there. He loved spending time with his family and friends, riding four-wheelers and snowmobiles, hunting, fishing, and working on cars at his leisure. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Gene left an indelible mark on everyone he met.
Gene is preceded in death by his father Orland, mother Catherine, brother Anthony, sister Mary Wickham Pingree, and brothers John, Thomas, and Bernard. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, son Ronald (Jennifer), daughter Diane Morrison (Brent), son Donald (Tanya), brothers Gerald (Dolores) and William (Laura), sister Judith Ann, grandson Jordan Schilz, and granddaughters Brittany Morrison and Bailey Morrison.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone with Fr. Joseph Sirba officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service. Military honors are being provided by the Sandstone Honor Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.