Evelyn Moss

Evelyn Mae (nee Vanek and Korpi) Moss, of Wahkon, Minn., died in Christ at her home on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the age of 87. She was born on the farm near Brook Park, Minn.on March 20, 1936, to Fred and Julia (Shir) Vanek, the seventh of eight children. Evi was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley. Her attendance there helped to bring the family back into God’s church.
Evi married Everett Korpi in 1956. As a wife and mother of three, she kept busy sewing, cutting hair, gardening, leading 4-H, working for Prudential, helping in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Aid Association for Lutherans, playing volleyball, and volunteering at the local library. Family was important and so they spent a lot of time in Brook Park and Finlayson and even took a trip to Alaska. After her first husband died, Evi married Everett Moss in 2011. They were able to go on several road trips to Branson or visit Arizona and kept each other company.
Evi is predeceased by her parents; brothers Ernest, Raymond, David, and Robert; sisters Adeline Stern and Dorothy (Dot) Raines; her infant grandson, Erik Korpi; and her first husband Everett Korpi.
Evi is survived by her brother James; her husband Everett Moss; her children Jerald (Lee Anne) Korpi, Sharon (Mark) Maunula, and Bruce (Lisa) Korpi; and grandchildren Tyler, Callan, Erikka (Brad); Heidi (John), Tarja (Wes), Jaakob (Grace), Martti, Joel (Angelica), Shelby, Britney, and Alexis; and blessed with nine great-grandchildren.
Evi was buried at the Brook Park Cemetery on April 6.
A memorial service celebrating her Christian victory over death will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Isle, Minn. on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church (please indicate an option: memorial fund, LWML, or Lutheran Heritage Foundation).
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
