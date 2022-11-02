Francis Menne

Francis “Mike” Michael Menne, age 95, of Wagner Township, Minnesota passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, with his family by his side.
Mike was born on Jan. 12, 1927, to his parents, Michael and Lena (Sommerfeld) Menne in Hammond, Indiana. In his younger years, Mike moved with his family to New Brighton.
Mike graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1945. After high school, Mike joined the Naval Air Corp and served his country during World War II. During his time in the Navy, Mike served over 2000 hours of flight time and took part in anti-submarine warfare. After discharge from the Navy, Mike started working for the U.S. Postal Service. On March 17, 1962, Mike married the love of his life, Diane Todd. Mike and Diane continued to live in the cities where Mike finished his 30-year career with the postal service, working in New Brighton and then St. Paul. Throughout his life, Mike participated in various conservation organizations and planted trees as part of his way of giving back to nature. Mike was a skilled carpenter. He enjoyed living in the lake home he built and loved spending time in the forest deer hunting or chopping wood.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Lena; daughter, Susan Menne; son, Paul Menne; and his sister, Joyce Nellis.
Mike is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane; his sons, Steven (Jane) Menne of St. Paul, and Thomas Menne of St. Paul; his grandchildren, Jeff Cox, Michael Cox (Amanda), Tamara Burch (Joel), Katrina Hostetler; his great grandchildren, Victoria, Violet, Xavier, Michael, Hannah, Audrina, Carter, Avila, Immanuel, Evony, and Gianna.
A memorial service with military honors was held for Mike Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Finlayson United Methodist Church located in Finlayson. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.