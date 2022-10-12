Frank Stipe

March 10, 1935 - August 17, 2022
Frank (Frankie) William Stipe, of Hinckley, Minnesota, died peacefully at his home on Aug. 17, 2022. He was 87 years old.
Frankie was the youngest of three children. Born March 10, 1935, in Forest Lake to Frank Sr. and Helen (Skoglund) Stipe. Eventually he would move to Hinckley, a community who graciously welcomed and embraced him.
Frankie was a cheerful, generous, respectful, sweet, kind, helpful, thoughtful, stubborn, and funny man who made an impression on anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
While he had no formal education, he enjoyed learning from those around him and passing down his knowledge of brick work and masonry to others in his early years.
Throughout his life he was a very diligent worker and held many jobs starting at an incredibly early age assisting his dad, a stone mason. He also traveled with Stipe Shows, worked at the greenhouse in Forest Lake, dug graves by hand for various cemeteries year-round, mowed lawns, shoveled snow and planted trees. Did you know a spit of snus will help a tree grow two feet, just like that?
Frankie also took time to enjoy life. He enjoyed being treated to a cold beer now and then, mostly now. He appreciated a good meal, even better if it included cheese or a piece of pie, or pie covered in cheese (something his “daddy” did). He was always ready for a game of cards; he knew the rules and would be glad to teach you. He loved joking around, Ole and Lena jokes, a good story (did you hear the one about how he killed two deer with one bullet?); carnivals, collecting stuffed animals, dogs named “Lucky”,
Halloween, dressing up as Santa Claus and giving out presents, recycling aluminum, creating “loops” to sell, bingo, bomber hats, live music, burgers, Braunschweiger and a tin of snus.
Frankie was a permanent fixture in the VonRueden and Kirchmeier households for over 30 years and will be greatly missed by his bonus family and caregivers: Jacob Lincoln, Desirae Kirchmeier, Gary Kirchmeier III, Landon Kirchmeier; his friends from PHASE and CLO, Kurt’s Station, Slim’s, The Final Score, Bogey’s on Main and a host of other friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Helen (Skoglund) Stipe, brother, Richard (Dickie) Stipe, his sister Shirley Mae Stipe, caregivers Alice VonRueden and Rhonda Kirchmeier.
Graveside services will be held Saturday Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at Oak Park Cemetery in Columbus. Celebration of life at Bogey’s on Main in Hinckley, starting about 1 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and generosity from the community.
