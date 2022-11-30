Frederick Nyline

March 20, 1938 - November 16, 2022
Frederick A. Nyline passed away on Nov. 16, 2022.
Born on March 20th, 1938 in Hinckley, Minn. to Sarah and Arvid (Doc) Nyline, Fred developed a love of music during childhood, and spent summers playing his trombone at the Interlochen Music camp in Michigan.
In 1958 Fred married his high school sweetheart, Janet Lindeen. Fred earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education and Master of Arts Degree from the University of Minnesota where he also played trombone and held leadership positions in the marching band. He was proud to have been to the Rose Bowl twice with the band.
From 1964 to 1967 Fred was the high school band director in Austin, Minn. then returned to the U of M to serve as Assistant Director of Bands. During this time, he directed the Symphony Band and was the head director of the U of M Marching Band. In 1973, Fred accepted a position of Director of Bands at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where he led the band program for the next 38 years. During his caree,r Fred served as guest conductor and adjudicator throughout the world. Under his direction, the “WFLCCB” (World Famous Luther College Concert Band) performed at numerous state and national music conventions, participated in yearly Midwest tours, European tours, extended tours of the west coast and Hawaii, and three tours to Japan and China. Fred frequently served as guest conductor of the Musashino Academia Musicae Wind Ensemble in Tokyo, Japan. A retired Chief Warrant Officer (1975), Fred also served as Commander of the 451st Army Band at Fort Snelling, Minnesota for 20 years.
Fred and Janet were married for 48 years. Together, they raised three daughters and thoroughly enjoyed time with their four grandchildren. In 2011 after Janet’s passing, Fred retired from Luther College. For the remainder of his life, he spent much time in Columbus Ohio with his partner, Katherine Borst Jones, professor of flute at The Ohio State University. Together, Kathy and Fred enjoyed music, travel, and spending time with friends. While in Columbus, he took great pride in directing the Reynoldsburg Community Band for many years. With his family, Fred enjoyed camping, walking, watching weekend college football games (Go Gophers! Go Hawkeyes! Go Buckeyes! In that order), and visiting with his sisters, friends, and extended family. He loved spending time at his lifelong lake retreat and home on Grindstone Lake. Fred appreciated beauty, art, music, and connecting with people. He made friends everywhere he went, and remembered a person’s name after meeting them only once. Fred’s smile was infectious, and his whistle always announced his presence in a room. He loved to laugh and had a sense of humor that pulled he and others through good times and bad. His life and legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren, the thousands of students he taught, and the many friends he made throughout the world.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Sarah Nyline, his wife Janet, and his dearest friend John Zdechlik. He is survived by his partner Kathy Borst Jones; daughters Elizabeth Nyline Rudrud (David), Erica Roy-Nyline, Abby Nyline; grandchildren Signe Rudrud, Gunnar Rudrud, Finnegan Roy-Nyline, Violet Roy-Nyline; Craig Roy-Nyline; Sisters Nancy Pugh (Gene), Penny Mielke; and his niece and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fred Nyline Distinguished Award in Music fund by mail or on-line (Luther.edu).
