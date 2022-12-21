Gary Kirchmeier

August 29, 1935 - December 15, 2022
Gary R. Kirchmeier of Hinckley, Minnesota, went home to his Lord and Savior at the age of 87 on Dec. 15, 2022. Gary was born on Aug. 29, 1935, west of Hinckley to Herb and Leola Kirchmeier, the oldest of four children. He was known for his uncensored thoughts and honest answers. Phyllis was often heard telling him, “You can’t say that!”
Gary attended Weiser Country School for grades 1-8 and then went on to attend Hinckley High school. He met the love of his life, Phyllis Orvis, at the Dinner Bell Cafe in Hinckley. They were married on July 21, 1956, and were blessed with three children: Gary (Pete), Cheryl, and Pam.
Gary grew up on his parents’ farm west of Hinckley, and he carried on the farming tradition as a dairy farmer in his younger years and a beef farmer in his later years. He loved farming and he loved his cattle. Every morning when he walked out of the house, his cows greeted him like a choir.
He worked at Armour’s packing plant in St. Paul for 11 years and served as union steward. At the same time, he began his own farming operation when he bought a farm down the road from his parents’ farm. He would stay with his cousin Fern in White Bear during the week and come back to the farm on the weekends.
Gary loved wildlife, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid bird watcher and often had deer and Canadian geese feeding at his bird feeders. He enjoyed fishing in Canada at his favorite place: Lake Obonga, Ontario and he enjoyed fishing the local lakes year round. He especially loved deer hunting. His garage served as the hunting shack, and friends and neighbors would stop in to talk about the hunt. He taught his grandchildren gun safety and how to hunt, and most got their first deer out of grandpa’s stand. He took a lot of pride in his grandchildren. He knew how blessed he was to have his grandchildren and great grandsons.
Gary served on the Hinckley township board for close to 50 years. He was a life-long member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church where he served as an elder and chairman of the church council.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He loved every minute of his life with no regrets or do-overs. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Gary is survived by Phyllis, his loving wife of 66 ½ years; children Gary (Pete) Kirchmeier (June), Cheryl Kubik (Steve), Pam Hinze (Randy); bonus daughter, Danitza Morgado; grandchildren Desirae and Gary Kirchmeier, Bethany (Chad) Hardy, Chelsea Kirchmeier, Robbie and Lauren Berndt; great grandsons Landon Kirchmeier and Cameron Hardy, and Jackson and Nicolas Berndt; siblings Barbara Dougherty and Laurel Stradal; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Herb and Leola Kirchmeier, and brother Larry (Butch).
Funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Kroschel) with Pastor Tim Schiller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, lunch served afterward, internment at 2 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery, Hinckley.
This has been postponed due to the weather.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.