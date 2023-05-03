It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Geraldine Graber announces her passing on April 29, 2023 at Elderwood of Hinckley. She was 88 years old.
Gerry was raised in Ogilvie Minn., where both of her parents were teachers, and, later, her father was the superintendent in Ogilvie for many years. Following what came naturally to her, she graduated from St. Cloud State University and became a teacher. While attending college, she met her beloved husband of 68 years, Raymond Graber. They married and moved to Brook Park, Minn. and had four children, Linda, Deb, Scott, and Kristin.
Although Gerry enjoyed and was accomplished in many skills including sewing, cooking, and gardening, her true passion was always teaching. Having taught first grade, Sunday school, and vacation bible school for decades, she never tired of teaching. If you were a student of Mrs. Graber, please know she experienced enormous joy teaching you, and talked about this even in her last days.
Gerry had one important message she wished to convey in her obituary: “Do not cry for me when I die! I will be so happy in heaven with our Lord and Savior! I have had a wonderful life here on earth and the best is yet to come.”
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, Elderwood of Hinckley, and St. Paul Lutheran Church for the comfort and support they provided during this difficult time.
She is survived by daughters Linda Holje (Jerry), Deb Holmgren (Layton); granddaughter Tamara Diedrich (Jason); grandsons Todd Diedrich (Vienna), Daniel Holmgren (Christina), Scott Graber (Amanda), Josh Graber (Amanda), Matthew Graber, Aric Graber, and many beloved great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Gerry is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, son Scott, daughter Kristin, granddaughter Elizabeth, parents Chester Holje and Margaret Holje, and brothers Byron Holje and Dan Holje.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m.on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley with Rev. Mike Metzler officiating. Music is being provided by Connie Odendahl. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
