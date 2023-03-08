Gloria Finn

Gloria Ann Finn (Fleming) of Hinckley passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Signe & Olivia’s Assisted Living in Pine City with her daughter by her side. She was 93 years old.
Gloria was born in Pine City, Minn. to Boyd and Grace Fleming on Sept. 12, 1929. She was the first of three daughters.
Gloria grew up in Brook Park, Minn. where her father was a butter maker for Land O’ Lakes. She attended the Brook Park school through the 8th grade. Gloria graduated from Hinckley High School in 1947.
Gloria married the love of her life Duane on Aug. 26, 1949, at the Methodist church in Brook Park. They lived in Swan River for a few years and then they moved to Hinckley. She worked as a telephone operator in Pine City and also worked in the kitchen at Hinckley High School. Gloria was then a housewife for the rest of their marriage.
Duane and Gloria built a beautiful home together in Hinckley. They both enjoyed working in the yard, mowing, and doing landscaping projects together.
She continued caring for their home after Duane’s death in 1999. She loved to mow the lawn, feed the birds, and plant flowers for her deck, especially geraniums.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley. She enjoyed going to lunch at the senior center, her widow’s group, and attending bible studies, always with a cup of coffee in her hand.
She always enjoyed her morning coffee with a piece of toast and jelly of course.
Gloria is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Duane, her parents Boyd and Grace, her sister Sharon, her daughter Jackie, and her grandson Dylan.
Gloria is survived by her son Brad (Carla) Finn of Arizona, daughter Julie Chaffee of Minnesota, sister Nancy (Mike) Hady of North Dakota, granddaughters Jennifer Mead of Arizona, Ashley Chaffee of Minnesota, Mirandy (Barrett) Lewis of Nevada, great grandsons Jacob of Minnesota, Jamen, Bryson, Robert, Bradley of Nevada, great granddaughter Sophie of Nevada. Also, many friends in Hinckley and in Serenity Court in Sandstone where she lived her final years.
A memorial service will be held for Gloria this summer.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel,
