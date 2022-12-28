Gregg Johnson December 15, 2022

Gregg Lee Johnson, age 70, passed away the morning of Dec. 15 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Gregg grew up in Hinckley with his five siblings. His parents owned a bar and a gas station in town. After graduating high school, he moved to Colorado where he worked as a house painter. After spending several years out there, he moved back to Hinckley where he met Nancy. He worked road construction for many years and spent his “retirement” as a handyman.
Gregg was passionate about life. He loved hunting and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was happiest when spending time with family and close friends. He was especially happy when spending time with his kids and grandkids, of whom he was very proud and loved deeply. You could count on him to lend a helping hand if you asked. He was very proud of his skills as a handyman, even if he got a little cocky about the praise he received for his great work (which were due in part to his perfectionist tendencies). He always had a joke but sometimes they backfired, and he turned beet red due to embarrassing himself. To know him was to know he had mastery of a very colorful vocabulary. He had a gruff exterior that had been known to make a kid or two cry; but he also had the softest, kindest, and most generous heart.
He had a most interesting life, especially in his younger years, of which he would regale his kids with tales of him being chased by ‘the law’ and also by rival motorcycle gangs due to youthful hijinks he and his friends got up to.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn Johnson and Joyce (Kalsbeck) Johnson along with brothers Lynn and Gene Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; son Tyler (Tara) Johnson, daughter Dana (Shaun) Sapala and son Shane (Valerie) Johnson; grandchildren Ella, Everett, Austin and Matrum Johnson; brothers Darry and Scott Johnson, sister Brenda (Dave) Vohs; as well as sisters-in-law Connie (Bill) Sandison, Peggy Brant, Debbie (Matt) Bloom, Beth Johnson and brother-in-law Dean (Kenny) Sprouls; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held on Jan. 14 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale, Minn. Visitation to begin at Noon and service at 1 p.m. He was greatly loved, and he and his stories will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minn.
