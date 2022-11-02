Harold C. Fait

Harold Charles Fait, born Dec. 22, 1935, passed away on Oct. 20 of this year at Charlene Manor in Greenfield, Massachusetts, while in hospice care, with his devoted daughter, Katherine Bakey, at his side.
Harold was born in Floral Park, New York, to Harold and Leonora (Remick) Fait. Harold earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Colgate College and later earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Maryland. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Viet Nam War, earning the rank of First Lieutenant and attending Cryptology School. Harold’s civilian career was with the United States Department of Justice in positions of law enforcement, corrections, and research. While with the Department of Justice, Harold chose to transfer to the Federal Correctional Institute at Sandstone, where he worked for most of his career.
After retiring from the Department of Justice, Harold was a chemical dependency counselor at the Mash-Ka-Wisen Treatment Center in Sawyer for a number of years before moving to Cambridge, New York, where he was involved with the New Skete Monastery, known for its training of dogs. From Cambridge, Harold relocated to Hawley, Massachusetts, to be closer to family.
At the time of his passing, Harold was a priest with the Anglican Church of America. His hobbies included walking his dog and taking care of his cat in the woods of Hawley, reading, and listening to classical music, especially Bach.
Harold is preceded in death by his adopted sons, Marc and Kevin. He is survived by his sister, June Fait (Herbert Coles), daughters Nancy Parisi (Raymond), Elizabeth Fait (Eirik Rennan), and Katherine Bakey (Thomas), many grandchildren, one great grandchild, one nephew, and three nieces.
There will be a graveside service Nov. 21, at 1 p.m., at Doane Cemetary on Forget Road, Hawley, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.
