June 6, 1940 - July 20, 2022
Harold Loren Rabe, of Sandstone, passed away at his home on July 20,2022. He was 82 years old.
Harold “Loren” Rabe was born June 6, 1940, in Hinckley to Harold and Pearl Rabe. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Kroschel.
He attended Stanton School for grades one through eight. He then attended Hinckley High School and graduated from there in 1958. He worked on road construction until he was drafted into the army in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1965. After returning from the army, he worked road construction again until 1968. On July 13, 1968, he married Arlene Kuhlman at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson. Loren and Arlene made their home in New Brighton where Loren started his new career of carpentry. In 1970 they bought and moved to their small farm in Kroschel. From then until retirement, Loren did carpentry work, flooring and cement work. Fishing has always been his passion. On June 27, 1975, they were blessed with a daughter, Stephanie. Loren was on the Kroschel town board for six years, a council member at St. John’s Lutheran Church, a lifetime member of MDHA, a member of Sandstone Post 151 Legion, and a member of the Sandstone Lions Club. Loren always looked forward to time spent with his three grandsons.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel.
Loren is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Pearl Rabe; brother, Dean Rabe; nephews, Darren Rabe and Jamie Mensing.
Loren is survived by his wife of 54 years, Arlene; daughter, Steph (Evan) Mackey; grandsons, Kyle, Ryan, Carter; sisters-in-law, Bev (Rich) Mensing, Laurie Rabe; nieces, Kim (Shane) Amundson, Danette Mahlman; great nieces and nephews, Olivia and Noah Amundson, Dustin Rabe, and Jad Moore.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel. Visitation took place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors followed the service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kroschel.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
