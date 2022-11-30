Herman Renner

June 27, 1929 - November 25, 2022
Herman J. Renner, age 93, of Glenwood, Minn. died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Glenwood Lutheran Church and will be live streamed at glenwoodlutheran.com. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.
Herman J. Renner III, son of Herman J. and Margaret (Hanser) Renner II, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 27, 1929, at a time when Al Capone reigned supreme just 90 miles to the south. Being raised during the great depression instilled a sense of thrift which he carried his entire life. When Herman was 14 years old, his family moved to Minnesota. Herman attended and graduated from Mound High School and continued to be active with his classmates. In 1949, he married the “Flower of his Life,” Myrna Faye Halverson. Together they raised five children.
Herman and Myrna loved to travel. Their homes together started on Island Park, next to Plymouth, then to Maxwell Bay on Lake Minnetonka, to Bruno, and finally to Glenwood. In the early fifties, Herman was a radioman in the Naval Reserve. His career ranged from being an animal trainer for Keller and Marion Breland Bailey, assisting six German scientists in the Electron-Physics Lab at General Mills, television service for Donaldson’s and T.V. repair later as a side hustle, cameraman for WTCN (now KARE11), commercial fireworks operator and as a technician for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s department for 26 years. His interests and activities included amateur radio, roller skating, water skiing/sailing/ice boating on Lake Minnetonka, skiing in Colorado, fishing, hunting, and traveling. Starting with a crystal set in 1936, ham radio became his passion. He “worked the world” from his “shack.”
Herman is survived by his children, Ron (Diane) Renner of Glenwood, Carolyn (Mitch Anderson – deceased) Stevenson of Glenwood, Doug (Vinca) Renner of New Brighton, and Suzanne Wolfgram of Aberdeen, South Dakota; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Ann Oleson of Nekoosa, Wisconsin; along with other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman J. Renner II and Margaret Renner Starling, his wife, Myrna (in 2014); daughter, Marianne Beavers; and his sister, Margaret Coad.
To send online condolences to the family visit hoplinfuneralhome.com and click on obituaries.
