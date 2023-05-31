March 26, 1942 - May 23, 2023
Ingrid Landowski passed peacefully from this life on May 23, 2023 after a brief illness.
Born March 26, 1942 at home in Askov, Minn., Ingrid lived a very full life. She graduated from Sandstone High School and then continued on to Saint Luke’s School of Nursing in Duluth. She went to work at Sandstone Hospital.
Ingrid met her soulmate, Dennis Landowski and the two were married in 1964, almost sixty years. Ingrid and Dennis and their sons, James and Thomas, moved to Newberg, Ore. in 1973. While in Newberg, Ingrid continued caring for people in the local hospital. The family then moved to the greater Seattle area where Ingrid worked in various positions in different hospitals. She was a nurse in emergency rooms, plastic surgery and was one of the leaders of infection control of Seattle.
Upon retirement, Ingrid and Dennis moved back to Oregon for a while before returning to Sandstone.
Ingrid had many passions throughout her life. She and Dennis worked as partners sewing hundreds of beautiful quilts, table toppers, pot holders and other sewing projects. She passed on her love of sewing to her granddaughter Nicole and other family members. She also loved jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed Christmas which was her favorite time of the year. Ingrid loved to continue her Danish traditions that she grew up with. For example, each generation she would try to get others to sing and dance around the Christmas tree in Danish “Nu är det jul igen” (English: Now it is Christmas again).
Sometimes we would have a smelly house with traditional Danish Red Cabbage and Lutefisk. She was impatient and eager to quickly finish dinner so we could get to the presents.
When she was young her family had an early start to Christmas as they celebrated Little Danish Christmas with Aebleskiver the day before Christmas Eve. She also had a sweet tooth of Christmas cookies, fudge, and rice pudding. She also made Kransekage, an almond Christmas tree cake. She liked the festive feel of a well decorated holiday house, with her table decorated with custom handmade style runners. These heirlooms are well enjoyed every year by multiple households.
Ingrid was a strong, smart, loving woman. She loved to read and never missed an episode of American Idol or Dancing with the Stars. She had a fantastic sense of humor.
Ingrid is survived by her loving husband Dennis, son James and his wife Laurie, and son Thomas and his wife Cathi. She was also a loving grandmother to Nicole and Timothy, and loving sister to Norma Spartz and Virginia (Ginny) Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jens (Pete) and Mildred Bie, sister Esther Blessing, brother Leroy Bie, sister Sylvia Hoffman, and Margaret (Toni) Clapper.
Ingrid will be laid to rest at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone on Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Ingrid asked for people to be kind to one another. She was loved by many and will be missed.
