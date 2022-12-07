James Hart

“Jim” James Marion Hart passed away unexpectedly at his home in Finlayson, Minn on Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 75 years young.
Jim was born in Sandstone, Minn to Marion Hart and Lorraine (Briggle) Hart on May 19, 1947. After high school, Jim served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He married Kathy Vork in 1968; three children were born from this union. In 1987, Jim married his best friend and the love of his life, Linda Jensen. Jim was employed at Fingerhut in Mora, Minn for 31 years and Grand Casino Hinckley for 19 years. He finally retired at the age of 73. Jim had a very strong work ethic and was dedicated to whatever job he had.
One of Jim’s biggest enjoyments was giving everyone a hard time. He liked people to think he was a tough guy, but he was actually a big softie with the kindest soul. Jim was very unique and stubborn. He did almost everything different from what most people would do and there was usually no changing his mind. If Jim’s idea or project didn’t work out, he would laugh at himself right along with you.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Lorraine; brother Bruce Hart; and great granddaughter Harper Grandstrand Hart.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda; children, Ryan (Tina) Hart, Lisa Deose, Sandy Hart; siblings, Jerry Hart, Larry Hart, Roger (Kathy) Hart, Linda (Wayne) Richtsmeier, Richard (Linda) Hart, Mary Hart; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Jim was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Jim on Dec. 10, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Finlayson Community Center located at 2195 Finland Avenue, Finlayson, Minn.
