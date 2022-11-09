James Milham

August 22, 1940 - October 3, 2022
James Harry Milham, age 82, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2022. Jim was born on Aug. 22, 1940, to Harry and Bernice (McKillip) Milham in St. Paul. He graduated from Wilson High School in St. Paul in 1959. After high school, Jim enlisted in the US Air Force, serving as an Air Police until 1965. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a Police Officer and Electronics Tech for the City of Las Vegas. Jim moved back to Minnesota in 1969 to work as an electronics technician. Jim received his associates degree in 1973, then a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education in 1975 from the University of Minnesota, and a Master of Education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 1978.
He married the love of his life Marie Johanna Jensen on June 14, 1969, in Askov. Jim and Marie met on a blind date. Jim came to the door with dark sunglasses on and blindly said, “Hi, I am your blind date.” Some might say it was love at first sight. They have been in love and outwardly affectionate ever since. After getting married and having two children, Erik and Tom, the family moved from St Louis Park to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1975. Jim and Marie celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary on June 14, 2021.
Jim and Marie were active members of Christ Lutheran Church for over 45 years. Jim retired as a teacher in the Clark County School District from 1975-2009, but more impactful was Jim’s work with the Scout and Boy Scouts of America from 1984-1999. His love for adventure and the joy in sculpting little minds has helped guide many Scouts, find love and care for nature, and crave experiences and adventures outdoors. Jim’s hobbies included being an amateur radio operator, shooting, photography, family outdoor activities, and travel.
Jim was a quick-witted, dry-humored, caring, and loving dad, father, brother, uncle, den dad, pack dad, scoutmaster, grandfather, great-grandfather, and best friend to many.
Jim is survived by his son Erik (Susan) Milham of Fontana, California, and their children Kyle Kibler, Mark Serles, and Lauree (RJ) Bokelman, the parents of Jim’s beloved great-grandchildren Wyatt, Parker, and Banx; son Paul Anderson (introduced May 2011) and Kimberly Anderson of Perham and their children Maren, Lauren, Lordes, Clayton, Kjirsten and Bjorn; daughter Diane (Eric) Storvick (introduced January 2019) of Mankato, and their boys Anders, Peder and Kai; along with his sister-in-law Carolyn (Bill) Steele of Askov and their family, sister-in-law Joanne Milham of Willmar; cousin William B. Milham of Silver Lakes, California, and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bernice, wife Marie, son Thomas and his brother Dennis Milham.
Services will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rev. Jennifer Zahnow and Pastor Bill Phillips will officiate the Celebration of Life service. That service will take place at Christ Lutheran Church, 111 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89107. The dates are Nov. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. Ashes will be inurned at the Christ Lutheran Church Prayer Garden Columbarium. The family requests donations in Jim’s honor to Christ Lutheran Church instead of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.