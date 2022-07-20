Janet S. Sikkink
January 24, 1939 - July 15, 2022
Janet Sharon Sikkink (nee Rypkema), age 83, went to be with her Lord on July 15, 2022. She passed away unexpectedly at home in Hinckley. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also an organist and pianist, cook, homemaker extraordinaire, poet, school and church volunteer, avid reader and UpWords player, basket weaver, decorator, gardener, handicraft artisan and enthusiast. In so many ways she gave of herself to create beauty and sustenance that allowed others to fellowship.
Janet was born on January 24, 1939 in Pine City to Hannes and Grace Rypkema, 15 minutes after her identical twin Janice. She was loved first by Grace and following Grace’s death, stepmother Fanny, and following Fanny’s death, stepmother Gloris. She gave her heart to Jesus Christ at a 1950 Billy Graham crusade in Minneapolis. After graduating from Pine City High School in 1957, she studied the Bible for a year at Northwestern College and for a season toured with a Christian singing group. She married Donald Sikkink on April 23, 1960 at First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley. They lived in Pine City and Hinckley before starting to farm in 1963 on what became known as Sikkink Road. She raised four children and for several decades worked as a nurse’s aid and later a nurse in a variety of settings – a family practice, nursing homes, hospitals, a clinic – in Cambridge, Mora and Sandstone.
She poured herself out in service to her family and community. For roughly 50 years she played organ and piano at First Presbyterian, where she also volunteered with the women’s group, decorated the fellowship hall, served coffee and cooked for various events. She was a member of the Christian Women’s Association for many years, at one point serving as chairwoman. She helped cook for hundreds at a time at Grindstone Lake Bible Camp. She served as a “class grandmother” to students at Hinckley Elementary and Harvest Christian School. She was very interested in Christian missions, sewing masks and other items for people overseas. She was quick to take every chance to host missionaries, pastors, visitors and new members of church, friends and family. She loved being visited and visiting others, traveling even to Japan to see family.
Janet grew beautiful flowers, apple trees and vegetables, canning her harvest every year. She crocheted beautiful blankets for each of her grandchildren. At various points she made baskets, candles wrapped in birch bark, and much more. She enjoyed new books from the library, crossword puzzles, playing piano, going on drives to see autumn leaves, video chats with her great-grandchildren, and games of all sorts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmothers and six of her siblings: Floyd, Bob, Doris, Betty, Jim and William.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Sikkink of Hinckley; daughter Julie Essley of Alexandria, Va.; sons David (Karen) of Fairview, N.C., Daniel (Kari) of New Richmond, Wisc., and Douglas (Sue) of Fargo, N.D.; sisters Janice Irons of Florence, Ariz., and Phyllis Donaldson of Concord, Ga.; grandchildren Lenny (Esther), Derek, Garrin, Liz (Homere), Bret, Christa, Anna, Bethany (Chapman), Drew, Caroline, Luke, Joey, and Rebekah; great-grandchildren Julianna, Lewis, Elias, and Asa.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley, followed by a prayer service. A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian, followed by lunch and a procession to Rosehill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.