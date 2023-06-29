Joan Holland of Minnetonka, Minn. passed away on June 15, 2023 at the age of 84 in her home. Joan was born on Feb. 22, 1939 in Willow River, Minn. to Jacob and Nettie (Bonk) Novak. She graduated from Willow River High School in 1957 and moved to Minneapolis and attended the Minnesota School of Business. After successfully completing her coursework, she worked at Gambles in Minneapolis.
In 1960, Joan along with three of her closest friends, moved to sunny California were she worked as an executive secretary and a legal executive secretary. She met Russ Holland and was married on July 4, 1964. Joan gave birth to a son, Darrin, in 1966 and gave up her professional career. The new family moved back to Minnesota to be closer to Joan’s family.
She made her home with Russ in Minnetonka where they had three additional children; Chris, and twins Pat and Mike. Joan was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven since 1970. She was known as “the lunch lady” by the kids at Scenic Heights Elementary where she worked part time in the food service area from 1987 to 2007. She was a past president of the Mothers of Twins Club (Minneapolis chapter) and traveled to several conventions out of state.
She is survived by husband of 59 years Russell, children; Darrin, Christopher, (Kate), Patrick, (Retha), and Michael. Grandchildren; Brittney Shutters, Makayla and Daniel Holland. Great grandchildren; Mercedes Galido and Levi Shutters. She was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
On July 6, 2023, there will be a funeral mass at St. Therese, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation before starting at 10 a.m. Following the mass we will have a Celebration of Life at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN 55345 starting at 12:30 p.m. A light lunch will be served. Internment will happen at St. Mary’s in Willow River.
