JoAnn Hedtke

JoAnn Mans Hedtke passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at Golden Horizon Assisted Living in Sandstone on April 4, 2023. She was 85 years old.
JoAnn was born on March 28, 1938 to Joseph and Anne (Schott) Mans in Brook Park, Minn. She was the only child named after her dad, Jo and her mother, Ann. JoAnn’s mom named her and all of the other children were named by JoAnn’s dad. In 1954 JoAnn, her siblings, and her parents moved to Hinckley, Minn. JoAnn attended Hinckley Elementary and Hinckley High School, graduating in 1956. On July 20, 1957, JoAnn married Arnold Hedtke. Once the children were older, JoAnn started waitressing at Cassidy’s in 1964 and continued to do so for the next 47 years, retiring in 2011. Throughout her life, JoAnn enjoyed gardening, flowers, and growing strawberries, which was her specialty. If JoAnn wasn’t outside in her garden, she was inside cooking and baking, which she excelled at.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents,, Joseph and Anna Mans; brothers, Harold, Roy, Art, Lawrence, Elmer; and sister, Marion.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Lynda (Jeff) Roberts of Hinckley, Marcia (Greg) Bendal of Savage, Cindi Barr of Cottage Grove; three granddaughters, six grandsons, 18 great grandchildren, and goddaughter, Sandi Pedersen of Katy, Texas.
A private funeral service is being held for JoAnn per her wishes.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, Minn.
