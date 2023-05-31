John Dahlgren

John Ernest Dahlgren, age 60, passed away at his home in Fridley, Minn. on May 6, 2023.
John was born on April 11, 1963, in Duluth to John and Sheila (Ayers) Dahlgren. John attended school in Proctor, Bruno, and Hermantown. He graduated from Carlton High School in 1982. John worked as a truck driver for Jeff Foster Trucking and EZ Stop, then a sign installer with his brother Steven at Naegle Signs, then The Sign Guys, followed by Lawrence Signs, and as a maintenance worker for Republic Services in Eden Prairie.
John is lovingly remembered by his mother, Sheila Dahlgren of Moose Lake; sister, Diana (Randy) Johnson of Crosslake; brother, Steven of New Hope; nephew, Ryan (Amy) Jacobson of Loretto; nieces, Alyssa (Justin) White of Western Springs, Ill. and Amy (Nick) Cain of Maple Lake; great nieces, Lindsey Burkett, Zoe White, Madison and Morgan Cain; great nephews, Elijah Greenberg and Joseph Cain; aunts Ellen Pogue of Duluth, Fran Johnsen of Finlayson, Patty Hoversland of Bemidji, Debbie (Paul) Solberg of Bemidji; and many cousins and friends.
John is preceded in death by his father, Johnny; grandparents, Oscar and Edna Dahlgren, Ernest and Violet Ayers; several aunts, uncles, and a cousin.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials to the Oak Lake Community Cemetery in Kerrick. Memorials can be mailed to:
Mark Sagvold, Treasurer
91229 Range Line Road
Kerrick, MN 55756
A graveside service will be held for John at 1 p.m. on June 10, 2023, at the Oak Lake Community Cemetery in Kerrick. A light luncheon will be held after the service at the Oak Lake Lutheran Church, located at 53131 Shadow Oak Rd Kerrick, MN 55756.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.