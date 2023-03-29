John Larson

John Martin Larson passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was 58 years old.
John was born to John and Rita (Grunwald) Larson in St. Paul, Mn on April 13, 1964. He attended the Mora school district, graduating from Mora High School in 1982. After high school John attended Brainerd Technical College for a while. He then moved to the Twin Cities, living in Shakopee for some time and then moving to Waconia to be close to his son. John worked for most of his life as a sales representative for various companies. If you asked anyone that knew John they would say his occupation was being a super hero daily. John was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church in Hinckley, Minn. Throughout his life John had hobbies that kept him busy, which included puzzles, movies, and traveling wherever his heart took him at the moment. Once he got to his destination John loved to have a good steak to celebrate his travels. The two things though that brought John the most joy was spending time with his grandson and family.
John is preceded in death by his father, John Marshall Larson, Rachel Fisher, Fred Grunewald, Lucille Grunewald, Marshall Larson, and Dolores Larson.
John is survived by Rita Adam, Hinckley, Minn., Joshua Larson, Waconia, Minn., John Miltan Larson, Winniepg, MB Canada, Justin William Larson, Madison, Wis., Tammy Larson, Hinckley, Minn., William Larson, Danbury, Wis., Connie Larson, Hinckley, Minn., and Lisa Larson, Isanti, Minn..
A memorial service was held for John at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. 2023 at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Hinckley, Minn. Visitation was held one hour prior to the beginning of the service at the church.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
