John Stafne

November 26, 1962 - August 21, 2022
John Douglas Stafne, Sr., age 59, of Sandstone, passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with his loving wife, Dawn and his son Jr. by his side.
John was born in St. Croix, Wisc. to Ellis and Adeline (Wilsen) Stafne on Nov. 26, 1962 and lived there until he was four years old. The family and John then moved to Brooksville, Fla. and lived there until John was 16 years old. During his high school years at Hernando Schools, he played baseball. John’s parents decided that they were ready to go north again and made the Pine City/Hinckley area their home. John attended high school in Pine City, but quit in 10th grade. He wanted a job right away and started working at the Phillips 66 station in Hinckley. On May 1, 1982, John married the love of his life, Dawn Wolf in Pine City. In 1989 John earned his GED. John was always working whether it was at the gas station, working as a logger or becoming a correction officer in 1991 and starting his career at the FCI. John was never one to sit still and started a construction company with his brother, Gary in 1996. For the next five years John worked both jobs. In 2012 John medically retired from the prison. John loved to be outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having the biggest BBQ get togethers as possible. The most important thing to John no matter where he was or what he was doing were his family, grandkids, and friends. John’s favorite saying was “FFA” (Family First Always).
John is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Stafne, parents, Ellis and Adeline Stafne; sister, Linda Hawkinson, sister-in-law, Kay Stafne; and mother-in-law, Delores Wolf.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dawn Stafne of Sandstone; son, John, Jr. (Stephanie) Stafne; grandkids, Alayna Matrious of Sturgeon Lake, Maddy, Jarid, Wyatt; brother, Gary (Sheila) Stafne of Gainesville, Mo., Gerald (Nancy) Stafne of Gainesville, Mo., Ray (Cheryl) Stafne of Springfield, Mo., Tom (Amy) Stafne of Sandstone; sister, Carol (John) Ohlinger of San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; great great nieces; and many other immediate family.
A Celebration of Life will be held for John on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Dawn and John’s home starting at 3 p.m.. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley at a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
