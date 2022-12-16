John Thinesen

November 15, 1933 - December 7, 2022
John Everett Thinesen (husband, father, uncle, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather) and a long-time resident of Askov, Minn., died peacefully on Dec. 7 at the age of 89, surrounded by friends and family at his assisted living apartment in White Bear Lake, Minn.
John is survived by his children, Sarah (Gary) Nelson and Mike Thinesen (Dana); his grandchildren, Danielle, John Michael, Nicole, Tyler, and Andrew; and his great granddaughter Amari. He is preceded in death by his wife Joann, his parents John and Dora Thinesen, his brothers Rex, Ralph, and Phil (wife Inez), and his sister May (husband Ivan).
John was born in Sandstone, Minn. on Nov. 15, 1933, to John and Dora Thinesen. He worked on the ore boats out of Duluth right after high school in 1952 until he joined the Army a year later. John served in Korea and upon returning home decided (at the last minute) to go to college on the GI bill. He received a business degree in 1959 from the University of St. Cloud, Minn. and started working in the financial service industry. It was at a bank in downtown Minneapolis where he met and married his wife (of 48 years) Joann in 1961. In 1964 John was given a career opportunity to return home to Pine County and become the manager of the First State Bank of Askov. He and Joann moved North to Askov and in 1965 adopted their first child, Sarah. Three years later they adopted their son Michael, and moved east of Askov, bought some land, and raised their family.
John was an avid outdoorsman, deer hunter, fisherman, woodworker, and collector of stamps and coins. When the kids were young, the family enjoyed camping and family trips. When he and Joann weren’t working in their 160 acres of woods carving out trails, cutting wood or digging ponds, they would spend time traveling around the country, camping, hiking, and kayaking. Both John and his wife Joann were active members of the Askov community and Bethlehem Lutheran Church. John was a lifetime member of the Askov American Legion Post, Askov Honor Guard, Askov Fire Department, Askov City Council, and many other community boards. In recognition of being a bank manager for over 50 years, John was awarded the rare Minnesota Banker’s Association Award. After his wife Joann passed in 2009, John enjoyed spending time with friends, living with and visiting his children and grandchildren. He was a banker by day, had a stoic Danish sense of humor, and played the part of “grumpy old man” well on nights and weekends. Yet under the surface, John cared and loved very deeply for his family and friends.
He will be truly missed.
Viewing for family and friends will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Askov, MN at 10 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Burial will immediately follow at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery and then folks can return to the church for luncheon and fellowship. For those that do not attend the burial, the luncheon will begin right after the service in the church basement. Memorial gifts will be donated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Askov, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
