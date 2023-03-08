Joy Nelson

Joy Rose Nelson, 93, of Bruno passed away Feb. 28, 2023, at home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 27, 1929 in New Effington, S.D. to Carl and Ethel (Coffaa) Hanson. She attended school there. She married Thad Hanes in 1945 and they lived in Peever, S.D., St. Paul, Minn., purchased their farm in Bruno in 1952, and moved there in 1955. Together, they had six children. Joy resided at the farm until her passing.
She farmed and worked at General Andrew’s Nursery for many years and had other various jobs. Thad passed away in 1962 and she later married Art Nelson in 1971.
Joy enjoyed and took pride in her beautiful yard and flower and vegetable gardens. She loved spending time with family. All of the many pies she baked for holidays and the Christmas gifts of home-canned goods will be missed. She will be remembered by all for her hard and admirable work ethic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Thad and Art; two sons, Colin and Darrell; grandson, Travis Kenowski; step children, David Nelson and Linda Dahlberg; and brothers Allen, Vern, Kenneth, Roland, Milton and Keith.
Joy is survived by her sons Doug (Karen) Hanes of Eagan and Brian Hanes of Askov, daughters Colleen MacDonald and Donna Tourville of Willow River, daughter-in-law Wanda Hanes, 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, brothers Bob (Clarine) Hanson and Herb (Rona) Hanson, sister Sharon, and step children LeRoy (Ginger) Nelson and Bonnie Tietz.
A memorial service will be held at Danforth Community Chapel in Bruno on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Visitation is at 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. service with a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
