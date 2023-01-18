Judy Carol (Roberts) Oredson was born on April 1, 1943 to Melvin and Marion (Chandler) Roberts in St. Paul Minn. She passed away on Dec. 9, 2022 at Miller-Dwan in Duluth, Minn.
Judy was the oldest of ten children. She was united in marriage to Ron Oredson on Dec. 15, 1962. They had three daughters, Joi, Shelly, and Kim.
In her earlier years she enjoyed snowmobiling trips with Ron, family and friends. She enjoyed golfing, feeding the birds, baking and having her siblings over for coffee and goodies, but most of all enjoyed making dinner every Thursday night for her grandkids.
Judy was proceeded in death by her husband Ron, her parents Marion and Melvin Roberts, father and mother in-law Wilbert and Alfva Zwiers, brother David, sister Jayne, brother-in-laws Bob Oredson and Rick Ford, sister-in-law Sue Roberts, nephew Brian Roberts and nieces Jessica Gilliad and LaTisha Ford.
Judy is survived by her daughter Joi Rodriguez of Norman Okla., Shelly (Steve) Thurner of Hinckley, Minn., Kim (Ken Sikkink) Lindner of Hinckley, grandchildren Jake and Cade Thurner, Brittany and Austin Lindner, brothers Wayne (Patti) Roberts, Glen (Joan) Roberts, Jeff (Lynda) Roberts, Mark (Brenda) Roberts, sisters Mary (Ralph) Flesher, Connie Nihart, Ginny (Tom) Nellis, two sister-in-laws Betty Oredson and Pam Roberts, her good friend and golf partner Marsha and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Judy’s celebration of life was held on Dec. 15, 2022 which would have been her and Ron’s 60th wedding anniversary with Pastor Brenda Wicklund doing the prayer service and Jake and Cade Thurner and Brittany and Austin Lindner serving as pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.